DJ Akademiks Admits Drake's UMG Lawsuit Was "Weak" From The Jump

Drake just got a massive narrative update ahead of his new album ICEMAN, whose themes and presumed storyline just got a bit more complex. His defamation lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track has been shut down by a judge, and longtime allies like DJ Akademiks are trying to make sense of this.

However, the commentator and streamer thinks that Drizzy's legal move was a "weak-a**" attempt from the beginning, since the history and precedent of rap beef works against his arguments. He reacted to the decision on his livestream, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "Such is the case with hip-hop... People say really nasty things about each other," Ak reacted to Judge Jeannette Vargas' decision.

Also, he posited that the 6ix God should've sued K.Dot himself instead of their distributor. As for the judge's decision, Akademiks thinks that this would've been a "landmark precedent case" that would've led to many more lawsuits in hip-hop or concerning its battles. Not only that, but he pushed back on Drake fans' reactions to this dismissal, disagreeing with their perspective that allegations of pedophilia are going too far.

Wrapping things up, the reporter theorized that Judge Vargas didn't want to "open Pandora's box" with this case and thus stuck to the legal definitions of defamation, fact, opinion, and more. Although he thinks that Kendrick tried to make his opinion seem as "true" as possible, he still understood why the judge in this case shut the whole thing down.

Drake Lawsuit Dismissed

Drake's response via a representative indicates that he will not give up on this yet. "We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it," their statement reportedly reads.

Meanwhile, other reactions to Drake's lawsuit's dismissal are overjoyed at the decision. Folks on the other side of the rap battle such as Mustard couldn't help but laugh at this whole thing, and many folks have speculated as to what Kendrick Lamar might be feeling right now.