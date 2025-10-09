Mustard Laughs Uncontrollably At Drake For Losing "Not Like Us" Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mustard accepts the Best Rap Song award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
After months of UMG trying to dismiss Drake's lawsuit against them, they were finally able to do so today, and Mustard is loving it.

Outside of Kendrick Lamar, there is no one happier to hear that Drake has lost his lawsuit against UMG than Mustard. After all, he is the man behind the crushing diss track that was the subject of this case in "Not Like Us." The producer caught wind of the breaking news this evening and couldn't help but cry tears of laughter.

Seven laughing emojis were all Mustard felt he needed to reply with on X, but they speak volumes. The West Coast beat smith had been pretty vocal about how he felt towards Drake, especially after the record dropped.

He went out of his way to say he would never work with him again, labeling him a "strange guy." In addition, Mustard was trying to convince people, including DJ Akademiks, that Drake told his collaborator Gordo to drop his project the same day as Faith Of A Mustard Seed.

On top of that, the "tv off" creative called Drizzy the "Malcolm X of white people." "Drake is the Malcolm X of white people," he tweeted. "Akademiks, make sure you post Gordo’s first week since… [they dropped] the same day as me."

So, yeah, there is certainly no love lost on his side.

Drake UMG Lawsuit Dismissed

But as for the news about Drake's lawsuit, it was dismissed by Judge Jeannette Vargas today, Billboard confirmed. She concluded that there was no case to be made to begin with.

As she explains, "The artists’ seven-track rap battle was a ‘war of words’ that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse. Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff."

Drake was suing for defamation and had been trying to since January. We will see what happens next as there is very much a world where he appeals the decision.

