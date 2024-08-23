Mustard Completely Rules Out Working With Drake Following The Kendrick Lamar Beef

"Not Like Us" was the nail in the coffin twofold.

If you were hoping for a Drake and Mustard collaboration, we are sorry to break your heart. According to an interview with the Los Angeles Times (via AllHipHop), the California producer is totally ruling that possibility out. It makes sense, as he did concoct the already iconic instrumental for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us". Additionally, his X rant about his low album sales for Faith Of A Mustard Seed was another indicator. He claimed that Drizzy helped Gordo drop his LP (which contained Drake collabs) the same day as his.

"Drake is the Malcolm X of white people 😂", Mustard began. "And Akademiks make sure you post Gordo’s first week since Drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me 😂". So, yeah, he's made his feelings pretty clear, but this feature with the outlet shows just how much hate he has inside of him for Drizzy. "I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy".

Mustard Is No Longer Messing With Drake

However, that quote is just the tip of the iceberg. When recalling the Pop Out show, he said it felt like everyone was getting rejuvenated. "I was right by the stage looking up at him as he was performing that night, and it was like everybody was getting healed". Mustard said it had nothing to do with Drake, but all of the previous quotes we listed sort of contradict this one.

What are your thoughts on Mustard ruling out any possibility of working with Drake again? Do you think they will ultimately make up, why or why not? Is the hate for Drizzy going too far, or is it all valid? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mustard and Drake Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.