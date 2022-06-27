mustard
- RelationshipsMustard Demands $10K From His Ex-Wife For Trying To See His Finances Amid DivorcePreviously, the last update we got on this case was the producer's former partner accusing him of emotional abuse.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJordan Ward & 6LACK Shine On A Tender & Nostalgic New Single, "MUSTARD"Rarely do songs sound as simultaneously sweet and somber. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMustard Ordered By Court To Pay $24K In Monthly Child Support PaymentsHis ex Chanel Thierry sought $82K in monthly sums for their three children.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMustard Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss JourneyThe star producer expressed that he's reached his lowest weight ever as an adult.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefHit-Boy Calls Out Metro Boomin, Hitmaka, Mustard & Southside"How you got no credits without co-producers?" Hit-Boy responds after Hitmaka calls him out.By Aron A.
- MixtapesElla Mai Unveils “Heart On My Sleeve” Deluxe Listen to the deluxe edition of Ella Mai's "Heart On My Sleeve." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDJ Mustard To Pay $18K To Ex-Wife In Child Support After She Asks For $80K A MonthMustard will pay less than $20K a month to Chanel Thierry in child support.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMustard's Estranged Wife Chanel Calls Him "Bitter"Chanel has had it with the megaproducer and she's lashing out on social media.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMustard's Ex-Wife Chanel "Walked Away From Everything" In DivorceShe revealed she signed a prenup and suggested that Mustard wasn't taking care of his "day 1."By Erika Marie
- MusicRoddy Ricch Reveals Features & Cover Art For "Ghetto Superstar"Roddy Ricch has a new track dropping soon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRoddy Ricch Shares Southside & Mustard-Produced "Feed The Streets 3" SnippetRoddy Ricch is revving up for the release of "Feed The Streets 3." By Aron A.
- Music VideosRoddy Ricch & Mustard Are Riding Clean In "Real Talk" Music VideoRoddy Ricch unveils fresh visuals for "Real Talk" off of "The Big 3."By Aron A.