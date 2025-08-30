Ella Mai Fends Off A Partner's Ex On New Single "Tell Her"

Ella Mai has always valued her personal privacy, so her music can feel just as revealing and intimate as her reserved social media statements. There's definitely a lot of complicated emotion in her new Mustard-produced single "Tell Her," which is her first musical release since her 3 EP back in November of last year.

This new single is a pretty straightforward R&B production with small hi-hats and crashes, snaps, pitched-up persistent vocal samples, and watery background synth pads moving things along. While it's not the most dynamic instrumental in the world for most of the cut, a dramatic acoustic piano portion with some extra melodic embellishments goes hard towards the end of the cut. In fact, we even get a key change after soaring strings with more pianos and synthesizers, and we sincerely wish it could've gone somewhere. Maybe they're saving it for a transition on a potential future project...

Either way, the "One Bad Decision" singer does well on here, although she stays in a deep and more casual vocal tone for the whole runtime on "Tell Her." It's still a compelling performance, especially as Ella Mai bluntly professes her superiority over a partner's ex flings.

We'll see what the Grudges collaborator does next, as this single hopefully points to something more long-form in the future. If this is what we will get, maybe it will be a more direct and pop-friendly approach. Either way, we're excited for what Ella has in store, and where her artistry will lead.

Ella Mai – "Tell Her"