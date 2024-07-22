Mustard Recruits Ella Mai & Roddy Ricch For Toxic Relationship Record "One Bad Decision"

"Faith Of A Mustard Seed" is just five days away.

Mustard is really feeding the fans ahead of his new album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Just a couple of hours ago, the hitmaking producer put out the tracklist and it is going to feature 14 tracks and a stacked roster of features. Names range from Lil Yachty to Vince Staples, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Before this was revealed to us, we already knew Travis Scott would be a part of this, as "Parking Lot" was the lead single. Following that, the "Not Like Us" beat dropped "Pray For Me", the expected closer which sees him rap, introspectively no less, for the first time in his career. Now, Mustard is gifting fans one more teaser with "One Bad Decision".

You could make the argument --quite easily we think-- that this is the best song from the album so far. Making appearances on this track are London R&B balladeer Ella Mai, and fellow Cali rapper, Roddy Ricch. Both deliver impassioned performances, and occasionally duet, over a crowd-pleasing instrumental. It has that signature West Coast bounce, but it's slowed down and more seductive to fit the R&B aesthetic. Then, there's a killer guitar-like loop, or at least what appears to sound like one, and it just makes sense.

From listening to the lyrics, it sounds like Roddy and Ella are intertwined in a toxic relationship, that finds them coming back for more, even though they claim to be done after "One Bad Decision". However, in the early stages of annotating the lyrics, Genius believes both artists are sneak dissing Drake. Roddy's (below), apparently reference the fake toughness of the OVO crew that Kendrick Lamar called out in "6:16 in LA". In could also be a shot at the recent photos of Drake at Michael Rubin's party where he looked aged. But you listen and decide for yourself if Ella and Roddy are getting in on the beef with the link below.

"One Bad Decision"- Mustard, Ella Mai & Roddy Ricch

Quotable Lyrics:

Seen the look in your eyes and I know that you tired

You was finding out what b****es I would f*** on the side

Knowing that you ain't playing games so I'm running short on time

You can give a f*** about that Porsche in the driveway

But I hate to see you walk away from me

You can't match my energy