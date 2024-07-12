Mustard Gets Deeply Personal On 10-Minute Spoken Word Cut "Pray For Me"

Mustard brings out his first-ever rapping cut ahead of "Faith Of A Mustard Seed".

"There's a song on my album where I'm rapping at the end. That's the most vulnerable [moment], because I've never rapped, nothing like that". That is what Mustard told Real 92.3 LA just a couple of weeks ago in regard to a track on the upcoming Faith Of A Mustard Seed. "I've been behind the boards so long that nobody has ever heard my side of things. When it comes to anything. Family or friends... I think it was just the time. Sometimes people need to hear it, from you", the acclaimed Cali producer explained. That track Mustard is referring to is out now and it is "Pray For Me".

Further into his interview with his local radio station, the "Not Like Us" mastermind mentioned some of the tragedies that struck him over the last half decade. They unfortunately included the loss of his grandparents during the peak of the COVID-19 virus and his recent split from Chanel Thierry. All of that and more is what makes onto this 10-minute behemoth of a single, "Pray For Me". Mustard does rap as promised, but in more of a spoken word type of manner. Regardless of the nitpick, he really cuts himself open and unleashes a lot of things that have brewing inside.

Mustard does ask the man upstairs for help, especially in his current position, he also sends his thoughts to his loved ones and friends in the industry. He namedrops his West Coast bros such as YG, and Kendrick Lamar for helping him achieve a number one hit ahead of the project. Closer to the end of the track, he explains how his next album and its title came to fruition. While this suspected closer is not a song that most listeners will probably revisit, it is a touching moment and one that gives some extra background information on one of the biggest hitmakers of this generation.

