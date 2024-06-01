DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seemingly Throws Shade At Him On Instagram

She isn't happy with somebody.

DJ Mustard is riding high right now. The producer just scored his first number one single with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and he recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Brittany Stroud. He's excelling in ways both professional and personal, but there still seems to be tension between Mustard and his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. The latter, who has three children with Mustard, posted a message on Instagram on May 31, and many think it's aimed at the West Coast legend.

Thierry used Instagram Threads to vent about someone is two-faced. "What really gets my gears going," she wrote. "Is someone who will throw a rock behind closed doors but in public try to uphold a certain image." No names, no tagged profiles. Fans quickly arrived at the conclusion that Chanel Thierry meant DJ Mustard. The former spouses have had a contentious relationship since their divorce was finalized. Thierry accused DJ Mustard of trying to gain custody of their children so that he didn't have to pay child support during an IG rant.

DJ Mustard's Ex Criticized People For Being Fake

You want to demolish my name!? It’s disgusting," she publicly told Mustard. "The nerve to have me fighting for custody because you are so bitter and don’t want to pay [child support]. I sat in the house YEARS watching them kids while you toured the world." She also claimed that the producer owed her child support, and refused to pay for co-parenting classes. DJ Mustard responded to these accusations in court. He filed paperwork that dismissed the unpaid child support claims outright.