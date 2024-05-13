DJ Mustard Reacts To "Not Like Us" Debuting At Number One

BYLavender Alexandria290 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charlize Theron Hosts Desert Smash 2024 To Benefit The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: DJ Mustard attends Charlize Theron hosts Desert Smash 2024 to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at La Quinta Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on March 05, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)

It's his highest charting production yet.

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been a massive commercial success for everyone involved, especially Kendrick. Songs are racking up millions and millions of streams in very short windows of time. Unsurprisingly, that's translated into tons of chart success. Songs like "euphoria" and "push ups" had already made their debuts in the top 20 of the Hot 100 last month and now the newest charts just dripped with even more impressive success.

Additionally, Kendrick's "euphoria" shot up from outside the top 10 all the way to number 3 on this week's chart. One of Drake's responses "Family Matters" also debuted inside the top 10 at number 7. That's the second highest debut for any of the diss tracks so far lagging behind just "Not Like Us" which hit number one today. The song accomplished the incredibly impressive feat of landing at the top of the Hot 100 with only 5 days of tracking. Despite the head start ever other song on the charts got, the DJ Mustard produced cut landed at number one. The producer then took to twitter to share his thoughts on the impressive achievement. Check out what he had to say below.

Read More: DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse Amid Custody Battle

DJ Mustard Is Hyped For "Not Like Us" Debut

"Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show n*ggas!!!!" Mustard's reaction began. "To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am ! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive," he continued. "Not Like Us" becomes Mustard's highest charting song to date as a producer. It surpasses Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" which hit number 5 back in 2018.

What do you think of DJ Mustard's reaction to a song he produced debuting at the top spot on the Hot 100 after just 5 days of tracking? Do you think the song will be a sustained hit on the charts going into summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Mustard Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Producer

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1MusicKendrick Lamar And Tommy Richman Neck And Neck For Top Spot On Next Week's Hot 1003.6K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Hits Yet Another Impressive Sales Milestone1.5K
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicKendrick Lamar's Discography Sees Massive Streaming Boost Following Drake Feud4.3K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideMusicKendrick Lamar Falls Just Short Of Breaking Drake's Spotify Streaming Record7.7K