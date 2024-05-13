DJ Mustard Reacts To "Not Like Us" Debuting At Number One

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been a massive commercial success for everyone involved, especially Kendrick. Songs are racking up millions and millions of streams in very short windows of time. Unsurprisingly, that's translated into tons of chart success. Songs like "euphoria" and "push ups" had already made their debuts in the top 20 of the Hot 100 last month and now the newest charts just dripped with even more impressive success.

Additionally, Kendrick's "euphoria" shot up from outside the top 10 all the way to number 3 on this week's chart. One of Drake's responses "Family Matters" also debuted inside the top 10 at number 7. That's the second highest debut for any of the diss tracks so far lagging behind just "Not Like Us" which hit number one today. The song accomplished the incredibly impressive feat of landing at the top of the Hot 100 with only 5 days of tracking. Despite the head start ever other song on the charts got, the DJ Mustard produced cut landed at number one. The producer then took to twitter to share his thoughts on the impressive achievement. Check out what he had to say below.

DJ Mustard Is Hyped For "Not Like Us" Debut

"Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show n*ggas!!!!" Mustard's reaction began. "To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am ! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive," he continued. "Not Like Us" becomes Mustard's highest charting song to date as a producer. It surpasses Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" which hit number 5 back in 2018.

What do you think of DJ Mustard's reaction to a song he produced debuting at the top spot on the Hot 100 after just 5 days of tracking? Do you think the song will be a sustained hit on the charts going into summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

