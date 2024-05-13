DJ Akademiks Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Sending Bots To His Comments

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef continues to go to very strange places even after more than a week with no new disses dropping. Drake's "The Heart Part 6" beef dropped last weekend and both artists have yet to follow it up. That hasn't stopped fans from continuing to discuss the matter debating over who won. It also hasn't stopped members of the rap media like DJ Akademiks making claims about ongoing matters of beef. That's left fans anticipating that things may not be over like they seem.

One of the strangest elements of the beef are new accusations leveled by Ak. In recent months, particularly on X, formerly twitter, hundreds or even thousands of bots occasionally pop up and tweet bizarre phrases about a particular rapper. This previously roped in Drake and Pusha T reminding fans of the pair's notorious 2018 beef. Though there's no actual evidence of who is calling in the bots themselves and programming them to go after fellow rappers, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. That's exactly what DJ Akademiks did in a recent post. He screenshotted comments he received quoting one of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks. In the caption he accuses the rapper of sending bots to spam his comment section. Check out the evidence he shared below.

It's no surprise that fans in Ak's comments are discussing the Drake and Kendrick beef because the streamer himself won't stop talking about it. He recently claimed that the beef wasn't actually over. He teased that Drake isn't done yet, despite what the rapper said on his song "The Heart Part 6." Fans in the comments aren't buying the claim though as many have assumed things are wrapped up.

What do you think of DJ Akademiks' allegations of Kendrick Lamar sending bots to his comment section to quote his own songs? Do you think that any of the recent bizarre bot incidents have actually been brought on by rappers themselves? Let us know in the comment section below.

