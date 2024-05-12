DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Isn't Done, Alludes To Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
DJ Akademiks has done a lot to break news and cover the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, so perhaps his prediction will ring true again.

DJ Akademiks' Mother's Day stream on Sunday (May 12) has a lot of people thinking that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef isn't as over as people think. While he remarked that K.Dot has more songs in the vault, more likely than not, he also theorized that there's probably nothing that will drop in the very near future. However, the media personality did indicate that Drizzy is making a return, and that he will probably keep dissing his rival, presumably through subliminals or passing mentions based on his explanation. What Ak really seems to be getting at is that both sides have music planned for the future, but that any bad blood won't manifest itself via a back-and-forth battle like the one we just witnessed.

Furthermore, this is all speculative and, from DJ Akademiks' viewpoint, mere guesses based on what little we know and what the artists themselves have indicated. Drake already seemed to step out of the beef with his latest IG Story post, and rumors of a new Kendrick Lamar album floated around the Internet before the 6ix God mentioned them on "The Heart Part 6." Most importantly for some obsessive fans, the streamer also said that both MCs probably lied throughout their diss tracks. As for the Toronto superstar, he likely lied about Dave Free fathering Mr. Morale's kid, and the Compton lyricist presumably and likely lied about The Boy's secret kid(s?), according to Ak and his previous stances on these family matters.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

Meanwhile, other rap media figures like Charlamagne Tha God still see a way forward for Drake if he wants to win this particular battle. But for a lot of fans, the ink is dry either way, and more escalation would only beat folks over the head way more than they wanted. Kendrick Lamar has seemingly claimed the crown, but a lot of the points that they made against each other probably will still manifest in their careers. The OVO mogul will still be a commercial juggernaut, and the pgLang creative will still receive heaps of acclaim for his work.

More Ak Clips About The Rap Beef

But we want to know what you think: where do you see this beef going? Will we see more antics from Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans in their efforts to find the truth and crown an objective winner? Let us know whatever you think down in the comments section below. Just know that your take could age like milk in a matter of days, and that we're in for a long summer if DJ Akademiks is anywhere near in the right.

