Top Dawg Claims That Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake: "Win For The Culture"

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith occupies an interesting role in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. His label, Top Dawg Entertainment, was put on the map thanks to the latter's run of classic albums. When it came time for Drake to release his Lamar diss, "Push Ups," however, he took aim at Top Dawg. He claimed the label boss took advantage of Lamar and made 50% of everything the rapper took home. "Top said drop and give me 50" is the chorus of the diss. Regardless of Drizzy's dispersions, Top Dawg has stood with Lamar throughout the battle.

He even declared Lamar the winner on May 10. Top Dawg, who has had plenty to say about the battle on X (formerly Twitter), said that K. Dot's victory was a victory for real hip-hop. "The battle is over," the label boss wrote. "A win for the culture, while keeping it on wax." He then took aim at publications and outlets for misleading fans and spreading false information. "Especially when these publications try to make it something else," he noted. "We proved them wrong. That's a victory within itself."

Read More: Top Dawg Gets His Own Street Named After Him

Top Dawg Also Announced A TDE Compilation Album

Kendrick Lamar left Top Dawg Entertainment in 2022. He went on to launch his own company, pgLang, which has been the epicenter for all of his recent Drake disses. Despite no longer working with the TDE crew, Lamar appears to be on good terms with all of them. Top Dawg and Terrence "Punch" Henderson have praised the rapper online, while Jay Rock clowned Drake after the release of Lamar's "Not Like Us." "Don't be mad at me y'all 69 God lost," the rapper tweeted. "Lol old a*s tweets y'all digging up and still can't read or comprehend."

Top Dawg is aware of the positive exposure that the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle has brought to his label. He is, after all, a businessman. He wrapped up the tweet by teasing a brand new release, and a first within the TDE camp. "On another note," he revealed. "It's time to wrap up this TDE 20 year anniversary compilation." TDE has never dropped an official compilation before (excluding Lamar's leftover project untitled, unmastered), so this is a huge deal. Given how big a role Dot played in the label's history, it's safe to assume he will be all over the compilation.

Read More: Top Dawg Entertainment 2024 Releases: TDE Artists Dropping Albums This Year