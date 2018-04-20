Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Warns Everyone To "Stand Down" After Kendrick Lamar's New Album "GNX"Top knew this day would come.ByGabriel Bras Nevares14.4K Views
- MusicTop Dawg Claims That Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake: "Win For The Culture"ByElias Andrews7.3K Views
- MusicTop Dawg Gets His Own Street Named After HimCongratulations, Top!ByTallie Spencer790 Views
- Original ContentHow TDE's Artists Became Leaders in Hip-HopFrom Compton to the top of hip-hop, Top Dawg Entertainment had a multi-decade long rise to stardom. ByCaleb Hardy1226 Views
- MusicTop Dawg Teases Black Hippy Reunion In 2023: "They Owe Y'all An Album"Though Kendrick Lamar parted ways with TDE, Top Dawg says that a Black Hippy album is overdue. ByAron A.5.6K Views
- Gram50 Cent Defends Shawn Kemp Following Felony Drive-By Shooting ArrestPolice arrested six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp on Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting. ByAron A.2.1K Views
- MusicAb-Soul Provides Major Album Update: Busta Rhymes, Reason & More ReactAb-Soul shares a scorching snippet and teases that his album is 80% finished.ByJoshua Robinson8.3K Views
- MusicTop Dawg Speaks Out After Kendrick Lamar Announces His Final TDE AlbumTop Dawg issues an open letter following Kendrick Lamar's stunning announcement.ByAlex Zidel21.5K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar New Music Rumors Fly With TDE Video ShootKendrick Lamar fans are crossing their fingers after TDE seemingly shoots a music video this week.ByAlex Zidel12.7K Views
- NewsAb-Soul Returns With "Dangerookipawaa" FreestyleAb-Soul returns with his new single "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" on Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's birthday.ByAlex Zidel11.8K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar & SZA's "All The Stars" Nominated For Golden Globe AwardKendrick Lamar and SZA are nominated for "Best Original Song" at Golden Globe.ByAron A.1497 Views
- ProfilesReason Reveals Lessons Learned From Kendrick Lamar In "On The Come Up"Reason talks signing to TDE, working on the "Black Panther" soundtrack & more in the latest "On The Come Up" episode.ByAron A.9.9K Views
- SocietyMentorship In Hip-Hop Can Change EverythingAIME intends on changing the world through the simple act of mentorship. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Was "Joking" About New Kendrick Lamar Album In 2018Isaiah Rashad giveth, Isaiah Rashad taketh away.ByMitch Findlay5.8K Views
- MusicTop Dawg Addresses Kendrick Lamar Album Rumors: “Coming No Time Soon”It doesn't look like a Kendrick Lamar album is in the works, despite what rumors are saying.ByKevin Goddard11.2K Views
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Gives Kendrick Lamar The Best Nickname After "Power"The man formerly known as Kendrick Lamar will be going by "Kenzel Washington" from now on.ByAlex Zidel18.3K Views
- InterviewsJay Rock Speaks On "Broke+-" Acronym & Motorcycle Accident A Result Of KarmaJay Rock speaks about a few of the topics found within his new album, "Redemption," exclusively for HNHH.ByRose Lilah11.0K Views
- MusicJay Rock Overcomes His Injuries In "Road To Redemption" Episode 3The third episode of Jay Rock's "Road To Redemption" series has arrived.ByMatthew Parizot2.0K Views
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Reveals What He Told Spotify To Reverse "Hateful Conduct" PolicyTop Dawg was ready to pull Kendrick Lamar's music and have the whole culture back him.
ByAron A.4.7K Views
- MusicSZA Will Get The Best Doctors For Her Vocal Chords According To Top DawgTop Dawg has SZA's back. ByMatthew Parizot8.0K Views
- ReviewsTop Dawg Entertainment's "Championship Tour" Is An Overdue Victory LapTDE's "Championship Tour" proved why their roster is the strongest in the game. ByVince Rick11.9K Views
- SneakersNike Announces Collaboration with TDE For "Championship Tour" Product LineNike X Top Dawg Entertainment are taking tour merchandising to another level.ByDevin Ch16.2K Views
- MusicJay Rock's Next Album Teased By TDE CEOTop Dawg has the scoop on Jay Rock's next album.ByMatthew Parizot4.5K Views