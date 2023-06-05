Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap MegastarWe're diving into Snoop Dogg's rise from the streets of Los Angeles to an illustrious career worth a net worth of over $100m. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureSean Combs Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar DiddyWe're taking a look at Diddy's journey from newspaper vendor to billionaire. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicThe Journey Of Fredo Bang: A Look At His Life & MusicA look at Fredo Bang's musical journey from Baton Rouge to national stardom. By Caleb Hardy
- Music2023 BET Awards: Check Out The Viewer's Choice NomineesThe 2023 BET Viewer's Choice Award features a slew of hit tracks, from Jack Harlow's "First Class" to SZA's emotive "Kill Bill." By Caleb Hardy
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best New Artist NomineesFrom Top Dawg Entertainment's Doechii to iconic London trio FLO, we're looking at the nominees for BET's 2023 Best New Artist award. By Caleb Hardy
- Music2023 BET Awards: Album Of The Year NomineesBET's 2023's AOTY Award contains a stacked list of nominees, from Kendrick Lamar to Beyonce. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Turns 15Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" proved his hoarse voice could through any sound, resulting in his most influential hip-hop album to date. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicKanye West's "Yeezus" Turns 10"Yeezus" was a stark detour from his previous work, expressing Kanye West's struggling mental health through industrial electric soundscapes. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicJa Rule's "Venni Vetti Vecci" Turns 24Ja Rule's career got started with highly successful debut "Venni Vetti Vecci."By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureWho Is Rohan Marley?We're looking into the distinct life of Rohan Marley, who's path strayed from the traditional Marley pursuit of music. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWhy Q-Tip Deserves His FlowersFrom Q-Tip's driving influence of A Tribe Called Quest to morphing into a hip-hop mentor, we're looking into his iconic career. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWhat Happened To G-Unit? 50 Cent's Dissolved CrewFrom a beef with The Game that got violent to 50 Cent's burgeoning solo career, we're diving into the demise of G-Unit. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWarren G's Debut Album "Regulate...G Funk Era" Turns 29While Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are widely hailed as the pioneers as G-Funk, Warren G's 'Regulate...G Funk Era' delivered a unique commercial sound. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBlack Music Month: Revisiting 2 Live Crew's Controversies2 Live Crew's inability to have their wild verbal lyricism quelled signified a new era of creative expression in hip-hop and music as a whole. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicD.M.C's Journey As A Hip Hop Pioneer: From Hollis To The WorldFrom shifting hip-hop's sound to curating an iconic rework of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," we're diving into the career of rapper D.M.C.By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWho Is G Herbo?Now aged 27 years old, Chicago drill icon G Herbo has actively promoted mental health through his unique blend of drill and trap for over a decade. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicGang Starr's "No More Mr. Nice Guy" Turns 34Gang Starr's debut album 'No More Mr. Nice Guy' kicked an off an illustrious hip-hop career, blending hip-hop and jazz like never before. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicEPMD's "Strictly Business" Turns 35: A Groundbreaking Debut That Ushered In The Golden AgeEPMD's debut studio album, 'Strictly Business,' delivered a unique wave of funk and punctuality that pioneered the golden age of hip-hop. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTeyana Taylor: A Multifaceted Force Redefining Contemporary R&BTeyana Taylor has proved she can do it all in a career that travels from music to television. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureWho Are The Island Boys?Frank and Alex Venegas, the names behind the viral Island Boys, somehow managed to propel themselves from a life of crime to fame. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLL Cool J's "Bigger And Deffer" Turns 36On the 36th anniversary of LL Cool J's "Bigger and Deffer," we're reflecting on the influence of the albums' heavy hitting qualities. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWho Is Kevin Gates? Louisiana's Wild SuperstarFrom his iconic hit "2 Phones" to constantly being in the headlines for wild reasons, we're diving into the story of Kevin Gates. By Caleb Hardy
- StreetwearWho Is Misa Hylton? Mother Of Diddy's Son Justin CombsAmidst controversy between Misa Hylton and Diddy after their sons' DUI arrest, we're looking into the fashion career of Hylton. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBig L: All About The Respected New York EmceeWe're chronicling the hip-hop career of iconic rapper Big L, which was brutally cut short on February 15, 1999. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicYNW Melly Murder Case: What We KnowFrom collaborating with Kanye West to ending up behind bars, we're detailing the murder case that threatens the career of YNW Melly. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicNaughty By Nature's "Poverty's Paradise" Turns 28We're taking a look at the influence of Naughty By Nature's Grammy-winning studio album, "Poverty's Paradise."By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWhat Happened To Milli Vanilli? The Lip-Syncing ScandalMilli Vanilla's rise and fall from stardom will likely never be replicated again, a story set to have a documentary coming to Paramount+. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWhat Happened To Lauryn Hill? A Timeless IconWe're taking a look at how Fugees member Lauryn Hill disappeared from a place of electric stardom after "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWho Is B-Real? Cypress Hill's Hip-Hop LegendPlaying an instrumental role in blending the worlds of rock and hip-hop, we're looking into the career of Cypress Hill lead B-Real. By Caleb Hardy
- RelationshipsWho Is Romelu Lukaku? Megan Thee Stallion's Rumored New FlameGet to know Romelu Lukaku, the Belgium striker who has been romantically linked to Megan Thee Stallion.By Caleb Hardy