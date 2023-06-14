The Viewer’s Choice Award offers a rare opportunity for fans to have their input at the 2023 BET Awards. As a result, its list of singles often comprises of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest tracks of the past year. The last award winner was Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé. This year’s list is just as star-studded, featuring one of seven nominations for Drake and Afrobeat icon Burna Boy. Consequently, we’re diving into the commercial success and overarching importance of each of the eight nominations.

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“About Damn Time” is a feel-good anthem through and through. Lizzo has always had an innate talent for blending commercial appeal with sonic experimentation. In addition, her pristine vocals cut through just about any form of sound. With her lead single for 2022’s Special, the 35-year-old opted for a disco-infused cut. With dance music having a breakthrough year, it made sense for Lizzo to capitalize on its reinvigorated relevancy. Featuring a churning bassline and booming vocals from Lizzo, “About Damn Time” had hit appeal written all over it. It certainly delivered, reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Break My Soul” was a perfect prelude to the rest of Renaissance. Crooning over bouncing Nola drums, the narrative focus of the track is on maintaining positivity throughout the struggles of daily life. A modern-day version of Oliver Cheatam’s “Saturday Night,” the lead single peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” was a frustrated outcry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring listeners to keep moving forward amidst the painful monotony and insulation of quarantine. It’s a Beyoncé dance anthem through and through, throwing it back to Studio 54.

Jack Harlow has always had a certain level of effortless swagger and bravado to his sound. Consequently, these traits have catapulted him to widespread mainstream success. Sampling Fergie’s “Glamorous,” “First Class” had the marketing armor and catchiness to be an instant hit. “First Class” sees Harlow marveling at his newfound Hollywood status, as the Louisiana native triumphantly states, “I got visions of my mom saying, ‘Wait, this house mine?’” The alpha track off of Come Home The Kids Miss You solidified Harlow as a mainstream force.

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake ft. 21 Savage

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind was a mixed bag of Baltimore-influenced dance tracks. However, the outro track “Jimmy Cooks” was a stark detour from the rest of the project. Amid meandering horns and heavy bass, the track quickly caught on as the commercial standout. “Jimmy Cooks” acted as a prelude to the collaborative 21 Savage effort Her Loss, eclipsing 500 million streams on Spotify. For fans that hadn’t taken to Drake’s attempts at experimentation, the track was a reminder of what he can do over a menacing trap beat.

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Grounded in the solemness of feminine icon Princess Diana, SOS was narratively focused on SZA’s struggles with loneliness and past relationships. While the record experienced wild commercial success, no track did more damage on the charts than “Kill Bill.” SZA painfully states, “Hate to see you with some other broad / know you happy” and “Rather be in Hell than alone.” Layered with lofi drums and blissful vocals from SZA, the solo track has eclipsed the billion-stream mark. Her most recent release was a long-awaited moment in her career, with fans waiting five years after the release of CTRL.

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

Burna Boy has had a swaggering, star-studded past calendar year. The African artist just got done headlining a stadium in the UK. Now he’s a Viewer’s Choice nominee at 2023’s BET Awards. “Last Last” edged Burna Boy into the UK mainstream. The track blended Afrobeats with pop, hip-hop, and R&B into what became the song of the summer. The crowning single off of his sixth studio album Love, Damini, Burna’s brazen personality and kaleidoscopic influences will make him a UK unifier for years to come.

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Super Freaky Girl” dominated the TikTok space for weeks, which makes perfect sense when listening to the tongue-in-cheek nature of the hit song. A 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice nomination will be like adding a penny to your piggy bank for hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, whose career has featured a slew of Grammy nominations and performances. “Super Freaky Girl” features an abrasiveness and crafty hook appeal, echoing a succeeding single to 2014’s “Anaconda.” Even if it doesn’t stand out as a unique sonic moment in Minaj’s deep discography, it’s experienced wild commercial success. It’s going to be a big 2023 for the queen of hip-hop, who has an album on the way later this year.

“Wait For U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

“Wait For U” is a straightforward somber R&B cut and a slight detour from what much of Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU sounds like. Full of melodic trap anthems, the Tems sample is undeniably the track’s highlight. However, Future and Drake each carry a subdued tone throughout “Wait For U.” Future states, “I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone,” expressing frustration at how his lifestyle gets in the way of intimate relationships. The track has morphed into the most commercially successful track from Future’s most recent project. I NEVER LIKED YOU has been widely held as one of the best records from the Atlanta icon to date.