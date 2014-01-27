It wasn't always Fergalicous for Fergie. Prior to joining the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie was partying hard and became addicted to crystal meth. She kicked the habit in 2002, and told TIME Magazine that the drug "was the hardest boyfriend I ever had to break up with."Fergie joined the Black Eyed Peas and released her first album, "Elephunk," with the group in 2003. The album features many of their most popular songs including; "Where Is The Love?," "Hey Mama," and "Let's Get It Started." Their second album, "Monkey Business," dropped in 2005 and made it to #2 on the Billboard 200. "Don't Phunk With My Heart," won a Grammy Award for best rap performance, and "My Humps" won the Grammy for best pop performance. Fergie released her first solo album, "The Dutchess," in 2006 and it included; "London Bridge," "Glamorous," and "Big Girls Don't Cry." In 2009, she released another album with the Black Eyed Peas called "The E.N.D," which featured the songs; "Boom Boom Pow," "I Gotta Feeling," "Imma Be" and "Meet Me Halfway." Fergie's second studio album is expected to be released by Interscope Records in late 2014.