The new calendar year has delivered a wide range of headlines for Fredo Bang. Unfortunately, many of those aren’t exactly in the sphere of new Fredo Bang albums. At the end of 2022, the 27-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his child, Payton. It was later confirmed that Fredo shared the child with Annie and Sevyn Buffins. The two are a married lesbian couple who’ve gained traction over their respective social media presence. The couple has been coy regarding how the child was conceived. However, it’s been confirmed that Fredo (Fredrick Gives) is the biological father.

More recently, Fredo has found himself entwined with the developments surrounding YNW Melly’s case. A Broward County prosecutor has claimed that Fredo Bang picked up YNW Melly following the murder of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. However, Melly’s attorney has repeatedly argued that neither the police nor the prosecution has been able to come up with a viable reason for Melly’s apparent killing of his two close friends. Either way, the mention of Fredo Bangs came as a shock to many in the hip-hop community. Melly and Fredo have collaborated on music in the past, namely on the electric “Brazy” off of one of Fredo’s 2022 albums, Two-Face Bang 2.

Fredo Bang Is A Driving Force In Louisiana Hip-Hop

Fredo Bang fell into the world of rap rather than actively pursuing it. As a teenager, his friends dragged him along to their makeshift studio in the south side of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While he was very much influenced by hip-hop, there wasn’t an overarching goal to become an artist until Fredo began to realize that he had an innate talent for the craft. Music is in his blood, with Fredo being the cousin of fellow Baton Rouge icon Boosie. In his early days, he was looking to mirror the street grime of fellow Louisiana contemporaries such as Kevin Gates and Lil Wayne. Fredo even references meeting Lil Wayne at a concert venue as his standout moment as a hip-hop artist. These influences trickle into his catalog from Most Hated to 2022’s UNLV.

That isn’t to say that Fredo Bang wasn’t interested in the world of music as a whole. As a kid, he joined a band as their clarinet player. In high school, he transitioned to the French horn for concerts and marching bands. However, he was also surrounded by an environment mired in violence and crime that threatened to stunt his natural creative progression. As a result, Fredo Bang’s albums predominantly detail the street-ridden atmosphere that was around him.

Fredo Bang Blew Up Off Of Hit Single “Oouuh”

Fredo broke out with breakout hit “Oouuh,” which has been streamed over 50 million times on Spotify. While he had previously been known for his gangster rhythms, the song shocked fans by highlighting his ability to harmonize on an engaging chorus. He leveraged the hit into a deal with Def Jam Records, finding himself working with the likes of YNW Melly, Lil Baby, and Tee Grizzley. Additionally, videos for records like “Ouuuh,” “Top (Remix),” ft. Lil Durk and “Father” have each eclipsed 20 million views on YouTube.

He’s Been In And Out Of Prison

In 2016, Fredo Bang was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection to a shooting he was involved in. The predicament landed him behind bars for two years, putting a pause on his growing hip-hop career. In fact, he came up with the viral hook for “Oouuh” while in jail. His track “Thuggin’,” released in February 2016, went viral based on the relevance of its music video. The start of the video shows a clip of Fredo being arrested for the shooting. The video caused a fair bit of pushback and controversy online, only aiding to his popularity.

By the time he was out of his prison, he was seemingly a different man. Fredo Bang went on a creative tirade, releasing five albums, such as In The Name Of Gee and Pain Made Me Numb within the space of three years. The murder of his close friend Gee Money also spurred his creative motivation. This devastating incident pushed him to create music in his memory. In addition, Fredo’s discography began to gain more attention during his extended time behind bars. Fredo Bang’s sound walks a tightrope between rage-filled violence and sentimental soul influences, which makes his sound unique in the hip-hop space. Last year, he released two projects, UNLV, containing the viral single “Free Thug,” and Two-Face Bang 2.

