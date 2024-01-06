Fredo Bang Reflects On YNW Melly's Trial, Says They Haven't Talked Since 2022

Fredo Bang recently discussed the hung jury in the double murder case against YNW Melly and revealed that the two haven't spoken to one another since 2022. Speaking with VladTV, he explained that the incarcerated rapper lost his phone privileges.

"Yeah. I had to because they kept tagging my name and stuff on Twitter," Fredo said, when asked it he's kept up with the trial. As for how he felt about the hung jury, he added: "I felt bad because I know a lot of people who have been in a situation like that, waiting years and years and years... I just felt bad for him because I know he's ready to get it over with."

Read More: Fredo Bang Explains How He Avoided Cooperating In YNW Melly Case

Fredo Bang Attends BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Fredo Bang arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Of their relationship, Fredo added: "We haven't talked in a minute because they stripped him of his phone privileges and stuff. He can't use the phone. It's been a very long time since I've talked to him." From there, he clarified that they last spoke in the spring of 2022. He also discussed his song, "Free Melly," on which he raps about getting a subpoena in the investigation. "Don't want to talk to feds, probably got my digits/Free Melly it been love since the beginning/Talking 'bout subpoena, tell that lady I ain't get it," he rhymes. Elsewhere in the interview, Fredo explains that he's hoping to avoid the courtroom and is focused on his children. Check out Fredo's full interview with VladTV below.

Fredo Bang Discusses YNW Melly's Trial

Melly's first double murder trial was conducted back in June 2023 and resulted in a hung jury. Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy later granted prosecutors a delay in the retrial, which will now kick off in February. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fredo Bang as well as YNW Melly's case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Fredo Bang Declares "Free Melly" In New Song

[Via]