YNW Melly’s behind bars and prosecutors have tried to do everything to secure a conviction, including an attempt to get Fredo Bang to testify. Prosecutors asked the Baton Rouge rapper to make a statement but Bang invoked his Fifth Amendment right. This initially came to light during a VladTV interview with Mo Gangat. The attorney explained the loophole that Bang and his attorney used to avoid questioning.

Bang apparently invoked his attorney-client privilege but he had to fight to use it, Gangat explained. The famed attorney said Bang told prosecutors that he would have to disclose advice from his lawyer during questioning. Though prosecutors offered him immunity, Bang’s lawyer told the judge that this wouldn’t apply outside of Miramar. Ultimately, the judge ruled in Bang’s favor to use his Fifth Amendment right.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 12: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fredo Bang didn’t dive into detail during his recent VladTV interview. However, he provided a bit of context to Gangat’s analysis. He said he needed his lawyer to “defuse the situation,” even if he didn’t understand how he got roped into the investigation.

“I had to get my lawyer and defuse whatever they thinking or something,” he said. Still, Fredo Bang feels as though he might continue to face pressure from authorities in the future. He explained that he anticipates it won’t end until Melly’s case ends.

“They probably going to keep bothering me because, at the end of the day, it’s still active. It’s still in trial, so they want to push and squeeze anybody they can who they think got something going on or think could be involved to where they can get some information,” he continued. “Being that we friends, I expect them to bother me.”

Authorities charged YNW Melly and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sak” Williams.

