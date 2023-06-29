The latest update in the YNW Melly double murder trial points to him staging a drive-by shooting to cover up the deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, of which he’s accused. Moreover, a forensic study of the crime scene and a testimony from detective Sgt. Christopher Williams on Wednesday (June 28) supported that claim. Furthermore, these suggested that the bullets that fatally struck both men came from inside the vehicle they rode in, not from outside. As such, now the Florida rapper’s side of the story saw a challenge from the prosecution, and it’s unclear whether there will be further investigation. Regardless, the court heard from the detective on the witness stand, and he gave his assessment.

“The shooting happened from somebody inside the car,” Williams stated while describing the crime scene. In addition, he believes that “the angles” at which the bullets struck Juvy and SakChaser “did not change,” and that he probably overlooked these details because he initially tested the scene for a drive-by. Also, he explained that a bullet stuck Juvy in the head at close range from his left in “the middle of his cheek” while looking ahead. “Part of the wound had an abrasion ring on it,” the sergeant stated as he brought up the “tattoo of the stippling” as proof against YNW Melly.

Previously, Judge John Murphy saw footage of the “223’s” MC sitting behind the victims in the Jeep Cherokee. What’s more is that the jury heard from medical examiners that determined that both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head after their autopsy. Prosecutors also showed text messages from YNW Melly asking for a gun from his mother two months before the alleged murder. With all this in mind, the 24-year-old’s case is unraveling ominously for him, although he scored some small victories.

For example, the court ruled another forensics report invalid due to the prosecution failing to report its discovery. As such, any evidence or conclusions gathered from that will not be allowed to be used in court. As the case develops, the public gives their thoughts on whether he did it, and what the outcome of the case will be. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on YNW Melly.

