drive by
- MusicYNW Melly Case: Detective States That Shooting Wasn't A Drive-ByThe rapper allegedly staged a drive-by shooting to cover up the deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFrench Montana Links Up With Babyface Ray & Harry Fraud On "Drive By"French Montana's new track with Babyface Ray is shaping up to be a summer hit.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeWavy Navy Pooh Murder Case: More Details Emerge About Drive-By ShootingThe rising Quality Control Music rapper was gunned down days ago while in a car with his young children.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaBaby Speaks On His Cancelation At Summer Jam & Calls Haters "Cry Babies"DaBaby spoke about the backlash to his homophobic rant during his set at Summer Jam, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDusty Locane Denies Connection To Drive-By Shooting In New HampshireDusty Locane says he had no connection to the drive-by shooting that occurred after his performance in New Hampshire, this week.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSuspect In Rapper Tay Way's Murder Arrested, Allegedly Tied To Gang: ReportTay Way shared a video to Instagram that showed his location and minutes later, he was chased and gunned down on the street.By Erika Marie
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Nearly Killed In Shooting AttemptYesterday night, CyHi The Prynce nearly lost his life in Atlanta after a failed shooting left his car flipped and totaled. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDonald Trump Greets Supporters Outside Of Hospital In Drive-By Photo-OpDonald Trump drove by fans outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeRapper Tay Way Killed In Drive-By After Posting Video Of His Location: ReportThe 29-year-old was gunned down in front of a liquor store just minutes after sharing a video to social media.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFlorida Rapper & His Father Arrested In Drive-By Murder Of Fellow ArtistBack in January, a rapper named Lilbuck was shot in killed in a Jacksonville parking lot. By Erika Marie
- CrimeChicago Drive-By Shooting At Funeral Injures At Least 16 People: ReportA black vehicle reportedly drove by a funeral home and opened fire on attendees of a funeral, striking at least 16 people.By Erika Marie
- AnticsNBA Youngboy Says He Narrowly Avoided Drive-By ShootingYoungboy Never Broke Again seemingly says he was targeted in a drive-by shooting this week.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLAPD Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Black Teens In Drive-By ShootingA new video shows a police cruiser pull up on a group of black teenagers before firing rubber bullets as they run away.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrooklyn Rapper KJ Balla Shot And Killed In Drive-By ShootingNY Rapper KJ Balla was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, Friday.By Cole Blake