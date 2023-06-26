It’s Monday once again, and while most of the world is back at their 9-5, YNW Melly is back in court for his double murder trial. Proceedings officially began earlier this month in Broward County, several years after the young rapper turned himself into the police. Things initially seemed to be going in Melly’s favour, however, evidence submitted last week shows alleged texts between the 23-year-old and his mother, Jamie King, in which he asked her to bring him a gun around the time of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser’s deaths.

Detective Danny Polo, who’s incredibly familiar with Melly’s case, took the stand ahead of the weekend as a witness for the prosecution. At the time, he donned a court-sanctioned ski mask to help conceal his identity out of concern for his family. However, according to Law & Crime, one of the jury members expressed an issue with this in a note to Judge John Murphy III. When court resumed this morning (June 26), correspondent Bryson “Boom” Paul shared on Twitter that Polo will be removing his mask for the remainder of his testimony.

Read More: Undercover Detective Testifies At YNW Melly’s Trial Wearing A Ski Mask

YNW Melly’s Trial Resumes Today

#YNWMellyTrial: Judge Murphy III has ruled that Det. Danny Polo will be removing his mask for the remainder of the testimony.#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

Since Judge Murphy’s ruling, the defense has hardly made objections, though Melly’s attorney did speak out when what sounds like his voice was played in an audio recording of a phone call. According to Polo’s testimony, he believes that the Florida native was being recruited by two separate G-Shine Bloods gang members.

While listening to the call, the undercover detective shared that he’s “listened to hours of Melly’s music, watched music videos, and listened to jail phone calls,” making him one of the strongest witnesses we’ve seen take the stand so far.

Read More: YNW Melly Asked His Mom To Buy Him A Legal Gun, Prosecution Claims In Ongoing Trial

More Updates from the Courtroom

Keep scrolling to read more live updates from Bryson “Boom” Paul in Broward County this afternoon. What are your thoughts on Judge Murphy III’s new ruling about Detective Polo’s ski mask? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more updates on YNW Melly and your favourite artists.

#YNWMellyTrial: The prosecution asks Det. Danny Polo to identify YNW Bortlen in a group photo including @YNWMelly & G-Shine Blood members Javon Mitchell, name in the Melly booking email chain, Jaquan Burton Q-Shine/Purk, and Derrick Dickson, also known as Gino. #ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: Det. Danny Polo believes that @YNWMelly was being recruited by two different G-Shine Bloods gang members based on the text message conversations of Gino and Hurk.#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: The prosecution asked Det. Danny Polo, what a “beat” and “hook” are. Polo: “The beat is the soundtrack to a song.”#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: The prosecution prepares to play a video of a phone conversation with the # titled “Melly Bitxh Ass” with laughing face emoji.



The defense objects once it appears to be @YNWMelly’s voice on the other end of the phone call, and Gino is mentioned.#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: Det. Danny Polo confirms it is @YNWMelly voice on the phone in video. Polo references that he has listened to hours of Melly’s music, watch music videos, and listen to jail phone calls.



Judge Murphy III calls for sidebar.

#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

[Via]