YNW Melly Case Report: Rapper Due In Court Again In August After Status Hearing

After a mistrial and the prosecution pushing for a second attempt, YNW Melly’s future in court is taking shape. Moreover, the judge and the case’s cohorts recently held a status meeting to determine what the next steps in the second trial would be. Thanks to reporting from journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul, we have a good idea of what were the most important takeaways so far in these deliberations. One of these hints at the timeline of his next court dates which, according to data from the Florida State Courts System, will be on August 1 to 3 of this year. As such, it seems like this will be a relatively swift and re-immersive dive into this double murder trial’s second iteration.

In addition, Paul reported that prosecutor Kristine Bradley suggested that YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen be tried together. Both stand accused of being involved in the shooting that took the lives of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. If this happens, it could spell out different parameters and focuses during this case. Furthermore, it could also expand the trial’s reach and cause more pieces of evidence or other claims to come forward.

Updates From YNW Melly’s Status Hearing

In addition, we also got an update when it comes to the 24-year-old’s companions in the courtroom. According to Paul, it seems like YNW Melly will keep his original legal team, and that they will fully support him as his defense in this second trial. This team includes David A. Howard, Raven Ramona Liberty, and Stuart Adelstein. In addition, Kristine Bradley and Camille Smith will lead the prosecution for this second trial, which Judge John Murphy III will preside over once more. Not only that, but Paul also shared a summary report from HipHopDX concerning the Florida MC’s apparent attempts to dodge law enforcement.

Bryson "Boom" Paul's Latest Updates

#YNWMellyTrial: @YNWMelly will stick with David A. Howard, Raven Ramona Liberty, and Stuart Adelstein against the state prosecution's Camille Smith and Kristine Bradley for #YNWMellyTrial2 as told to Judge Murphy III.

Meanwhile, everyone from gossip sites to Melly’s own mother is speaking out about the mistrial. While everyone has their theories and predictions, it’s still unclear what elements will make this trial different from the last. With that in mind, fans have to put their faith aside and look at the facts one more time- and we’ll see if proceedings don’t get muddled up this time. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on YNW Melly.

