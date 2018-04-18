second
- ViralAdin Ross Teases Playboi Carti Reunion Stream... AgainWe all know how well it went the first time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKrayzie Bone Undergoing Second Surgery Soon To Stop Internal Bleeding: ReportPrayers up for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend, whose medical condition has him fighting for his life in a hospital.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Case Report: Rapper Due In Court Again In August After Status HearingBryson "Boom" Paul also reported that the Florida MC will keep his original legal team in his second attempt at an innocent verdict following a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJill Biden Hints That Joe Plans To Run For Second Term As PresidentThe First Lady told AP News that there's not much more to do other than pick when and where he should make the announcement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Decks Out His Toronto Home For Son's 2nd Birthday: "Happy Birthday King"Little Adonis turns two today. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Is The Second Richest Comedian Behind Jerry SeinfeldKevin Hart pulled in serious coins this year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRita Ora Announces Second Studio Album "Phoenix""Phoenix" arrives November 23rd.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFuture, Young Thug, Nas & SZA Headline 2018 Lost Lake Festival"Lost Lake Festival" is the festival crowd's Autumn reprise.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingWWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dead At 82Bruno Sammartino leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a builder in sports entertainment.By Devin Ch