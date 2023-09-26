Krayzie Bone Undergoing Second Surgery Soon To Stop Internal Bleeding: Report

Prayers up for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend, whose medical condition has him fighting for his life in a hospital.

The hip-hop world and beyond is sending out prayers and their best wishes to Krayzie Bone, one of the legendary members of Cleveland horrorcore pioneers, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Moreover, he went to the hospital after coughing up blood, and found out that a lung artery was leaking. Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, is tackling a condition known as sarcoidosis (an inflammatory disease in his organs) which exacerbates his current health struggles. As of writing this article, it can be assumed that he's still on a ventilator and sedated following an unsuccessful emergency surgery that had him fighting for his life. It's a dark time for him, but one that hopefully might be over soon.

Moreover, TMZ reported that, according to sources, medical authorities will soon perform a second surgery on Krayzie Bone. This aims to stop the internal bleeding in his lungs and allow him to more healthily deal with his respiratory condition. This is the latest update to come concerning the 50-year-old's status following his hospitalization in Los Angeles on Friday (September 22). After his initial surgery failed to stop the bleeding, it seems like this subsequent procedure will be crucial to his recovery.

Krayzie Bone Will Reportedly Have Second Surgery Shortly

In addition, other details emerged in this report concerning Krayzie Bone's battle with sarcoidosis. Apparently, doctors put him under an induced coma in order to perform the initial medical procedure required to put him on a healing path. Unfortunately, TMZ suggests that this didn't mitigate the Ohio MC's critical condition, and he presumably remains sedated. Also, they alleged that the hospital only allowed his family members to visit him, and that they are beside him around the clock.

Meanwhile, apparently the "Thug Mentality" artist's team met at the medical facility today (September 25) to get new information and proceed from there. As Bone Thugs-N-Harmony continues to live as a revered and relevant group, many fans and industry peers hope that he will recover to see this admiration himself. Now, though, all we can do is wait and hope for the best. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Krayzie Bone.

