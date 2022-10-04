TMZ report
- SportsDion Lewis Told Cop He'd Spit In His Face Before Getting Arrested: ReportThe former NFL star went to jail last week after he was allegedly causing a ruckus at a Hard Rock hotel in Tampa.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKrayzie Bone Undergoing Second Surgery Soon To Stop Internal Bleeding: ReportPrayers up for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend, whose medical condition has him fighting for his life in a hospital.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper's Home Nine Times Since MayWhen authorities saw the viral video of Blue and Jaidyn Alexis' son's in their house with strippers, there was some serious cause for concern.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAvril Lavigne & Tyga Break Up Amicably After Four MonthsTheir short-lived relationship began in February, around the same time Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed JewelryNicki's lawyer dismisses the suit as a ploy for publicity.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift And Matty Healy Have Allegedly Broken UpIt seemed like the pair just got together, but they have apparently already called it quits.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHarry Belafonte Dead At 96, Music Sensation & Actor Mourned By ManyThe industry icon was best known for "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" and producing "Beat Street."By Hayley Hynes
- FootballOdell Beckham Jr Named In Assault InvestigationOdell Beckham Jr. has been named in an LAPD investigation.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Released From HospitalAmanda Bynes has been released from hospital after being placed on a psychiatric hold last month.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsRubi Rose & French Montana Are Dating, Sources SayCameras caught the pair dining at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills last night.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeMadonna’s Older Brother, Anthony Ciconne, Passes Away At 66The elder sibling battled with alcohol addiction and homelessness.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureKing Combs Says He's Met Diddy's New BabySean Combs welcomed his seventh child, a little girl named Love, with Dana Tran earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPete Davidson May Have Removed Kim K-Dedicated Chest Tattoo 2 Months After SplitThe "SNL" alum got several tiny tats in honour of his socialite ex during their whirlwind romance.By Hayley Hynes