Things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared to be going incredibly well just a few months ago, with the comedian meeting and spending plenty of time with the reality star’s four children (despite Kanye West’s troubling tantrum over the situation), and the couple taking several tropical trips together.

Their relationship came to a sudden end just a few months ago, though, and now, it looks like the Saturday Night Live alum may have removed one of the several tattoos he got that were dedicated to the 41-year-old.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

According to a report from TMZ, Davidson was photographed on Tuesday (October 3) hanging out on the set of his upcoming comedy series, Bupkis, in his home state of New York.

Cameras caught the 28-year-old looking casual and comfy, wearing a Staten Island crewneck under a red and blue windbreaker, matching track pants, and a pair of clean dad sneakers. What viewers also noticed about the funny man’s look was a bandage peering out of his sweater, seemingly hinting that he may have had his “My Girl is a Lawyer” tattoo removed.

Pete Davidson is seen on the set of “Bupkis” in Brooklyn on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While dating Kardashian, Davidson also got a smaller tattoo that appeared to list off the initials of his girlfriend and the children she shares with Ye; it remains unclear if that one is currently still on his body following their split.

Pete Davidson got a new Kim Kardashian tattoo‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/EE9eHkPEmf — RapTV (@Rap) March 26, 2022

Things may not have worked out in his latest romantic venture, but the New Yorker does have a lot to look forward to, what with his upcoming Peacock series co-starring The Sopranos actress Edie Falco, who’s had lovely things to say about her experience working with Pete.

“You kind of fall in love with him the second you meet him,” she told Page Six this past weekend. “There is something so endearingly vulnerable and out there [about him]. He doesn’t play games. He doesn’t try to keep up an image beyond what he cops to.”

“He’s absolutely lovable. The second you meet him, you just want to hug him. He’s as genuine a person as I’ve come across in a long time.”

[Via] [Via]