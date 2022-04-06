It is one of the most highly publicized yet clandestine relationships in Hollywood at the moment, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance has picked up steam. The unlikely couple took their fans, and the world, by surprise when it was announced that they linked up, but despite opposition, they have been moving forward happily. Although it is unknown when they first began dating, it is clear that at this time, Pete and Kim are quite serious.

On the heels of reports stating that Kim recently visited Pete's grandparents, TMZ has shared that the Saturday Night Live comedian has taken a giant leap in his relationship and reportedly made friends with Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West.

North has been a character on social media as she often appears in posts alongside her mother and cousins, but her TikToks have made West uncomfortable. There have been rumors—as recent as earlier today—that Davidson didn't want to meet Kim's kids because of the tension with West, but a video shared with TMZ shows that isn't the case.

The outlet shared a brief video that shows Davidson behind the wheel of an electric MOKE car with North riding in the passenger seat. Their excursion reportedly lasted for about 30 minutes while they drove around Scott Disick's exclusive gated community in Los Angeles. Back in February, during the height of West lashing out at Davidson on social media, the billionaire Rap mogul publicly stated that the comedian would never meet his children.

Fans are bracing for what may unfold. Watch Pete with North West below.

