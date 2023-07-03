Pete Davidson rose to fame on the long-running Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show. His deadpan delivery and self-deprecating jokes have become his signature. Davidson often uses his real life as the center of his quips, including poking fun at his mental health struggles. Although they bring in laughs, it is an ongoing issue behind the curtain.

The actor-producer has often made headlines for his high-profile relationships and off-the-wall commentary. Still, Davidson opts for privacy despite the paparazzi camped outside his home. He’s been thrust in the spotlight again, this time after reportedly checking himself into rehab to get help with his mental health. We’re looking at Davidson’s career and how it has ushered him to this moment.

Early Life

Pete Davidson was born in Staten Island, New York, on November 16, 1993. His father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center during the infamous September 11 attacks of 2001. This traumatic loss severely affected a young Pete, who began to act out as a result. However, he has reconciled the event through comedy, as it has become a regular part of his stand-up comedy routine.

Rise To Fame & SNL Breakthrough

Pete Davidson decided to venture into comedy full-time while still in college. While still a teenager, he performed his first stand-up routine in a Staten Island bowling alley. By 2013, at the age of 19, he had started to appear in multiple comedy series. His most notable early appearances include: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, Guy Code, Gotham Comedy Live, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His breakthrough, however, came a year later when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. He quickly found success with his mix of sarcastic delivery and satire. He portrayed many characters on the show and held his own against his comedic veteran counterparts. Davidson starred in Saturday Night Live for eight seasons, departing from the show in 2022.

Besides SNL, Davidson has co-written, produced, or starred in multiple movies and television series. These include Fast X, The Suicide Squad, Meet Cute, Big Time Adolescence, The King of Staten Island, Bupkis, and more.

Personal Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Davidson has also gained a reputation for his A-list dating history. He dated Cazzie David, the daughter of Larry David, from 2016 until 2018. One of his most famous relationships was with Ariana Grande. The pair were together in 2018 and were engaged for a few months before calling off their relationship. She wrote the song “pete davidson” about him and famously referenced him in her chart-topping song “Thank U, Next.”

Davidson also made headlines for his relationship with Kim Kardashian following her appearance on SNL in 2021. They shared a kiss on-screen, and Kim revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she requested Davidson’s number from one of the show’s producers. They began dating in late 2021 and remained together for nine months before splitting up. Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship was a very high-profile one, even spurring multiple reactions from an angered Kanye West.

Pete Davidson’s Health & Time At Rehab

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Since his career began, Pete Davidson has been open about his physical and mental health. He has shared that he began heavily using medical marijuana to manage the pain of his Crohn’s disease. Pete Davidson checked himself into rehab in 2016 after having several depressive episodes and breakdowns. It was during this time that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he told the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ … I’m depressed all the time.”

In June, Pete Davidson entered rehab again for therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. Thankfully, it’s been reported that he should be getting out pretty soon.

