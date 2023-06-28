Pete Davidson has reportedly admitted himself to a rehab center in Pennsylvania. Originally reported by Page Six, Davidson has been struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues in recent weeks. However, according to one friend, this is nothing out of the ordinary for Davidson. “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” the friend told Page Six.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it. He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him. [He is] taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.” Davidson’s father, a New York firefighter, died during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Davidson was just seven years old at the time.

Davidson’s Rehab Visit Comes Amid Multiple Controversies

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Pete Davidson attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Davidson overall. After earning criticism for his new puppy, Davidson left a heated voicemail for an executive director of PETA. After the voicemail was made public, Davidson apologized. “It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.” It’s very similar to the apology Davidson was forced to make by SNL after making jokes about Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw.

Furthermore, Davidson has also been charged with reckless driving over an incident in March. Davidson was traveling with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of a house in Beverly Hills. No one was hurt and Davidson’s toxicology report came back clean. However, Davidson could face a small jail sentence if found guilty. However, he appears to know what he’s doing to get himself back to a better place. We wish him all the best in his recovery.

