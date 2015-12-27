tattoo removal
Chrisean Rock Books Laser Tattoo Removal Appointment For Blueface Ink - Rock has several pieces dedicated to her baby daddy, many of them on delicate places.
Blac Chyna Removes Baphomet Tattoo As She Leans Into Her Christian Faith - The mother of two has had a busy month, already removing her facial fillers, breast implants, and butt injections.
Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim K-Dedicated Chest Tattoo 2 Months After Split - The "SNL" alum got several tiny tats in honour of his socialite ex during their whirlwind romance.
Pete Davidson Plans To Get All Of His Tattoos Removed - Pete has over 100 tattoos on his body.
Lil Pump Is About To Look A Little Different - Lil Pump appears to be in the process of removing one of his face tattoos.
Soulja Boy Removes His Face Tattoos - Soulja Boy is showing off his new look, removing most of his face tattoos.
6ix9ine's Tattoo Removal Would Take Over A Year To Complete, Specialist Says - The WPP might not be 6ix9ine's best move, after all.
6ix9ine Will Need To Pay To Remove His Face Tattoos If Placed In Witness Protection - 6ix9ine's tattoo removal will reportedly not be covered.
Johnny Manziel's Ex Bre Tiesi Gets Tattoo Of His Initials Removed - Tiesi is making the breakup official.
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Help Released Prisoner Remove Face Tattoos - Kim Kardashian has helped release 17 first-time non-violent offenders in the past 90 days.
Ariana Grande Hit With $1.5 Million Offer After Branding Herself "Japanese BBQ Grill" - Ariana Grande's fortunes take a turn for the positive.
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Finally Reunite For Award Ceremony Picture - Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are still going strong.
Birdman Says He's Removing The Tattoos On His Face - Birdman is about to look like a whole new person.
Soulja Boy Got His Gucci Face Tattoo Removed - Soulja Boy went under the laser this holiday season.