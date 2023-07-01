Pregnancies have a tendency to bring couples closer than ever before, but in Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s case, it’s only led to separation. The 23-year-old surprised her reality co-star on his birthday with news that she’s expecting, and since then, we’ve watched them go through hell and back while trying to navigate through life with unhealed trauma. While Blue has used his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, as a way to taunt Chrisean, she’s been busy securing the bag and building her own brand. It’s obvious that the Baddies cast member is more secure on her own than ever before, but still, she’s had a hard time parting ways with the seven tattoo tributes she has to her ex.

In a past interview, Rock spoke with Dr. Ish about her decision to get multiple portraits of the 26-year-old on his body, telling the internet star that she does it because she “likes” Blueface. “Chrisean, look at me. That makes zero sense,” Ish emphasized to the soon-to-be mother, who told fans just a few weeks ago that she wasn’t sure if she’d ever be able to go through with laser removal.

Chrisean Rock Explains Her Blueface Tattoos

The news was disappointing to those who have been rooting for Rock, however, as we move toward her due date it seems she may be having a change of heart. “I’m tryna convince myself to go through with the laser removal,” she shared on Friday (July 14) on Twitter. “I made the appointment I’m just so attached to it, it’s [wild].” Thankfully hundreds of people have sent the Baltimore native their words of support and encouragement to help her make the best decision for her.

Elsewhere on her profile, Chrisean gave an update on when we can expect new music from her. “I wasn’t dropping music till I move in my crib [and] I’m settled in,” she tweeted. “I’m not in a rush [anymore], like I’m making my time with this s**t.”

Twitter Supports Chrisean

Keep scrolling to read the kind words of encouragement fans have been sharing with Chrisean Rock as she contemplates this major decision. Do you think she’ll go through with having her tattoo tributes to Blueface removed? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

I wasn’t dropping music till I move in my crib n I’m settled in . I’m not in a rush more like I’m taking my time with this shit — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 14, 2023

That’s why you need to get it removed babes. Once you see yourself without that tattoo it’ll make growing through this so much easier — Maso😈 (@Masokiss_) July 14, 2023

That’s a hard, decision fr when u attached, but if this is something u feel you want to do, then do it, Pray about it and do it, u got this, u made the appointment, stick to the plan when your ready 💙💙 you got this, it’s BigRock not the widdle 1 ova here! you will be okay 🤞🏽 — IamSeandra (@IamSeandra) July 14, 2023

The hardest part Is getting threw it but change is Good and you have to complete the process as you are healing from what has cause you pain & stress . Always stick with your first instinct ❤️ — KenCiityMinaj (@KenCiity) July 14, 2023

REMOVE IT ROCK! U can do this! — Giovanni V (@TheGiovanniV) July 14, 2023

We’re proud of you rock! We know it’s hard but you’re doing it and possibly showing other women that it’s okay to move on. — J.Bonèt (@JBonet91) July 14, 2023

I know your neck tattoo gonna HURT getting removed omg — A S H B (@AshBTheDon) July 14, 2023

You are strong and capable — jerseyNichole (@jersey_nichole1) July 14, 2023

girl just get a cover up tattoo — T ✿ (@tbeenbrazyyy) July 14, 2023

