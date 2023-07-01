In a new series of Tweets by Chrisean Rock, she makes it clear that she’s ready to move on from her relationship with Blueface. “Da next n***a I show y’all finna be da n***a I marry,” she wrote, “I love my space. I love my peace. I love me. I’m not pressed to show if I moved on. I’m excited to show my growth n new blessings.” “Crazy because I don’t got use anybody name for some click bait,” she added.

Chrisean is currently pregnant with Blueface’s child, and the two of them have gone through some serious drama in recent months. Lately, Blueface has been spending more time with the other mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis. It was also recently reported that she’s wanted in the state of Oklahoma for drug charges. According to Chrisean, however, the charges aren’t a big deal and the state only wanted money.

Chrisean Rock’s Tweets

Blueface, on the other hand, just recently dropped a new single titled “House Arrest.” As the name suggests, the track sees the artist reflecting on the time he recently spent wearing an ankle monitor. He previously claimed that he was only under house arrest because he took charges for Chrisean. “Y you think their is no warrant for her arrest. Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state and I got my BM ready to drive me with the kids,” he wrote, “Rock is out Jaidyn is in it’s that simple. The best female is gone start none personal. I said no I’ll take the deal an plead guilty cuz her name is all in the work.”

Recently, the rapper has also faced a great deal of backlash for a clip he shared to social media. In the clip, he’s seen encouraging his 6-year-old son to engage with dancers’ “booty cheeks” in their living room. The boy didn’t seem interested, prompting his father to ask him whether or not he’s gay. After the young boy claimed he’s not, the father celebrated. Many users found the clip offensive, and believed his behavior bordered on predatory.

