After she said she took a DNA test on Instagram Live, it seems like Blueface fathered Chrisean Rock’s child after all. Moreover, for those unaware, the two got into heated arguments concerning the validity of Rock’s pregnancy, which the California rapper called into question on multiple occasions. Whether it was in person or if it spilled into the online space, Blue was adamant about this baby not being his. However, to be fair, this also isn’t the first time that the “Baddies” star claimed that a DNA test showed him to be her unborn kid’s father. As such, maybe she just doubled down on those original results or took another one to really make it undeniable.

“Oh yeah, I got the DNA test, it’s his child,” Chrisean Rock said of Blueface on IG Live. “It’s funny because, when we did a lie detector test, he wanted to record that s**t so bad, right? But with that DNA test, he should’ve bladed me there, you hear me? Like, ‘Oh, this is my baby or a schoolyard crib. After you write that s**t I threw it up and threw it at his face, like ugh.

Chrisean Rock Apparently Confirmed That Blueface Was The Father

“Had that s**t because he knew it was your f***ing baby,” Chrisean Rock continued. “He like “I’ma be more nice to you now.’ I don’t want that nice s**t, go the f**k to bed. I’m over it. It’s funny ’cause when you’re pregnant, it’s like you’re so, like, picky of who you want to be around and what you like. So you’re just irritated all the time.” All this being said, although there’s no photo evidence of this DNA test as of writing this article, we all knew that this was coming.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star has some more problems on her plate to deal with. Furthermore, reports emerged yesterday that authorities are searching for Chrisean in Oklahoma on drug possession and intent to distribute charges. Hopefully she settles that down before giving birth, starting a new chapter in her life with our without her former flame. Still, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

