According to legal documents posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Chrisean Rock is now wanted in the state of Oklahoma. The documents reveal that Chrisean is facing charges related to drug possession and intent to sell. The 24-year-old is currently pregnant with rapper Blueface’s child. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’s gotten into trouble during the pregnancy.

Chrisean has been dealing with a tremendous amount of drama between her and the child’s father. In June, the pair even reportedly got into a physical altercation with one of Chrisean’s fans in Las Vegas. Reports say that Chrisean punched the woman in the face after she made a nasty comment about Blueface. Allegedly, Blueface later kicked the woman while she was on the ground, then stole her phone. Amid the drama, Blueface has been spending more time with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

Read More: “Crazy In Love” Season 2: New Teaser Shows Chrisean Rock & Blueface Discussing Their Baby’s Paternity

Chrisean Rock Facing Charges Of Possession With Intent To Sell

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that Blueface and Chrisean’s Zeus series Crazy In Love will be returning soon. Season two is set to premiere later this month. A teaser for the show’s upcoming season also appears to reveal that it will focus primarily on Chrisean’s pregnancy. The trailer shows Blueface questioning the paternity of their unborn child.

Blueface additionally just got off of house arrest, which he alleged was Chrisean’s fault. He said he took the fall for Chrisean on social media at the end of last month. “I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock,” he wrote. “Y you think their is no warrant for her arrest. Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state and I got my BM ready to drive me with the kids. Rock is out Jaidyn is in it’s that simple. The best female is gone start none personal. I said no I’ll take the deal an plead guilty cuz her name is all in the work.”

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Rihanna’s Pregnancy Antics Compared By Social Media

[Via]