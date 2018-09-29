wanted
- MusicTrey Songz Associate Wanted For Alleged Strip Club ShootingShots were fired at an NYC club earlier this week, following a verbal altercation reportedly involving a member of Trey Songz' crew.ByCaroline Fisher669 Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Wanted In Houston For Allegedly Stealing Rental CarApparently the Memphis MC ended up giving the car to someone else.ByGabriel Bras Nevares556 Views
- CrimeChrisean Rock Wanted In Oklahoma On Drug ChargesChrisean Rock is reportedly wanted for possession with intent to sell.ByCaroline Fisher9.2K Views
- MusicBTB Savage Shooting Suspect Wanted By PoliceMontrel Lenard Burley is wanted by Houston police along with at least one other individual.ByGabriel Bras Nevares917 Views
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly Wanted In FloridaAccording to a TMZ report, the rapper failed a drug test and violated bail conditions.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.6K Views
- CrimeCalboy Wanted By Police, Suspected In Alleged Assault: ReportReports state that authorities in Georgia are currently searching for the rapper and have offered a cash reward for information.ByErika Marie2.7K Views
- RandomNew Orleans 911 Operator On The Run After Allegedly Ending Calls On PurposePrecious Stephens, who has yet to be found, is currently facing five years in prison for her crimes.ByHayley Hynes4.1K Views
- CrimeSpotemGottem Wanted In Connection To 2020 HomicideSpotemGottem is currently wanted for a homicide from 2020.ByCole Blake15.4K Views
- CrimeRapper Top5 Taunts Toronto Mayor While On The RunTop5 has been on the run for murder since May.ByJoe Abrams3.5K Views
- SportsNFL's Aldon Smith Wanted For Alleged Second Degree BatteryAldon Smith had just signed with the Seattle Seahawks.ByAlexander Cole1207 Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Calls For Citizens To Snitch On FBI Wanted Statue VandalsPresident Donald Trump wants to go after those who are trying to bring down statues.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- CrimeAlabama Rapper NoCap Wanted By Police For Alleged ShootingAlabama police are searching for NoCap for an alleged shooting incident.ByKevin Goddard10.1K Views
- RandomHouston Man Shoots Two Other Men For Catcalling His GirlfriendThe man is now wanted by the police.ByAida C.4.6K Views
- SocietyFlorida Woman Caught Twerking While Shoplifting From Clothing StorePolice are searching for the twerking bandit.ByAron A.4.0K Views
- MusicRapper Q Money MIA & Wanted By Police For MurderCleveland-rapper Q Money charged for murder and wanted by police. ByAida C.10.9K Views
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reportedly Wanted $20 Million To Play In XFLKaep also wanted $20 million with the Alliance of American Football league.ByKevin Goddard8.8K Views
- MusicA Maxo Kream Music Video Leads To The Arrest Of 20 Alleged Gang MembersAn incident at the NFL Cartel Bo - Maxo Kream video shoot in March, leads to the arrest of 20 individuals.ByDevin Ch11.3K Views
- Music VideosSheck Wes Leads Uproarious Disciples In "Wanted" VisualsSheck Wes proves himself an electrifying orator. ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views
- SocietyPolice Forced To Confirm Eminem Isn't Wanted After Posting Photos Of LookalikeThe fake Slim Shady.ByZaynab55.8K Views
- Music VideosYungeen Ace & NBA Youngboy Weave Street Tales In "Wanted" VideoJacksonville's hottest up and comer blesses fans with some new visuals. ByKarlton Jahmal4.2K Views