Finesse2tymes Wanted In Houston For Allegedly Stealing Rental Car

Houston police reportedly want Finesse2tymes in custody for living up a little too closely to his stage name. Moreover, according to ABC 13, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday (July 19) connected to allegations of a stolen rental car. The story goes that Ronald Bell got an Infiniti QX80 SUV from a Houston Enterprise location on February 2 for short-term use. Although he had to return it by March 10, the $72,000 vehicle didn’t make it back by that time. After an employee spoke with Bell on April 20, he revealed that Finesse, real name Ricky Hampton, had the car in his possession.

While this might spell out consequences for the Memphis MC, he often used to fights back against claims of finesse behavior. However, sometimes allegations levied against Finesse2Tymes are a bit more serious and even get his family members involved. For example, his mother recently defended her son and said that Finesse didn’t snitch and instead served his time in prison without talking. Furthermore, this is because of paperwork that apparently leaked online making claims that the rapper cooperated with police.

Read More: Who Is Finesse2tymes?

Finesse2tymes At The 2023 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Regardless, when it comes to this rental car case, you might notice that it took a long time for authorities to issue a warrant. Not only did it take over a month to track Bell down, but when Finesse2tymes spoke to Enterprise, he said that he had the car in Atlanta. In addition, he promised to take care of the situation by April 23. When the 24th rolled around, Houston police reported the car as stolen amid claims that someone drove the car in the city’s area.

Meanwhile, cops tracked down the vehicle the next day, and the woman driving it said that her boss, Finesse2tymes, gave it to her. What’s more is that she reportedly knew that it was a rogue rental car. As such, the artist faces one felony count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000. For more news and the latest updates on the XXL Freshman, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Yung Miami Calls Finesse2tymes & His Two GF’s Raunchy IG PDA A “Mood”

[via]