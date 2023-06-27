As they do every year, XXL has selected a group of up-and-coming hip-hop stars that they think have a future in the genre. This year’s group features 12 new artists from across the rap music spectrum. Highlights from this year’s class include GloRilla, Lola Brooke, Fridayy, Central Cee, and Tia Corine. 11 of the artists were picked by XXL themselves. The list also has a special spot saved for fans to vote on. Milwaukee rapper and singer DC The Don was the winner of the fan-voted “10th Spot”. As part of the promotion the various freshman participate in a variety of activities. While the most popular of the bunch is always the group freshmen cyphers, a close second are their freestyles.

Yesterday, XXL posted the first freestyle of the bunch to their YouTube channel. The first of the freshman freestyles is handled by Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes. He delivered a performance that lasted around a minute and a half. His intense performance leaned into his distinct deep voice and even brought a prop with him. He performed his freestyle alongside a stool that he used to make a beat to rap over. Reactions from fans seemed a bit mixed. Some thought it was cool that he rapped while making his own beat. Others thought he failed to even stay on the beat that he was making.

Finesse2Tymes Freestyle

If Finesse2Tymes one day graduates from XXL freshman to rap superstar he would be far from the first. Superstars like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion and Gunna have all been freshmen in the past. The best-known freshman class is the 2016 edition. That year’s list featured talents like Anderson .Paak, Dave East, and G Herbo. The most memorable part of that year was the legendary cypher it produced. Denzel Curry, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, and Lil Uzi Vert all teamed up for a cypher. The video went instantly viral and changed how all future cyphers were done. The continued success of everyone involved has made the performance even more legendary.

Finesse2Tymes himself is a freshman, but he’s not new. He’s been releasing music regularly since 2019. Last year he dropped his breakout project 90 Days which featured Tay Keith, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Gucci Mane. What do you think of Finesse2Tymes XXL Freshman Freestyle? Let us know in the comment section below.

