Finesse2tymes Releases Sped-Up Version Of “90 Days”
Finesse2tymes has shared a sped-up version of his mixtape, “90 Days.”
Finesse2tymes has released a sped-up version of his debut project, 90 Days. The new release comes in at just under 37 minutes, while the original clocked in at over 42 minutes in length.
The autobiographical album sees the Memphis rapper reflect on his life and career. He spent a period of 90 days following a five-year stint in prison mending damaged relationships and working on new music for the project.
The project boasts collaborations with Tay Keith, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Baby.
The new version of 90 Days came shortly before an altercation broke out at one of Fineese’s shows. The fight was reportedly between the event’s promoter and its opening artist.
DJ Rocky Montana explained the situation in a statement provided to XXL afterward: “The altercation was between me and an opening artist. The artist (2) went over their stage time and didn’t want to leave the stage. One artist walked up on me and got dropped then as I got my stance back together and waited to see which artist would rush and [that’s] when one of the artists tackled me and attempted to hit me while I was down however he wasn’t connecting with any punches.”
Check out the sped-up version of Finesse2tymes’ 90 Days project below.
90 Days (Sped Up) Tracklist:
- Goin’ Straight In 2 (Intro) – Sped Up Version
- Outside – Sped Up Version
- Get Even – Sped Up Version
- Finesse Duh P- Sped Up Version
- Rules to the Streets – Sped Up Version
- Still Wit It (feat. Tay Keith) – Sped Up Version
- Back End – Sped Up Version
- Nobody (feat. Gucci Mane) – Sped Up Version
- Lil Baby – Sped Up Version
- Overdose – Sped Up Version
- Black Visa (feat. Moneybagg Yo) – Sped Up Version
- Humble – Sped Up Version
- If You Still Wit Me (feat. Lil Baby) – Sped Up Version
- Summo – Sped Up Version
- Go – Sped Up Version