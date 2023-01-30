Finesse2tymes has released a sped-up version of his debut project, 90 Days. The new release comes in at just under 37 minutes, while the original clocked in at over 42 minutes in length.

The autobiographical album sees the Memphis rapper reflect on his life and career. He spent a period of 90 days following a five-year stint in prison mending damaged relationships and working on new music for the project.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The project boasts collaborations with Tay Keith, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Baby.

The new version of 90 Days came shortly before an altercation broke out at one of Fineese’s shows. The fight was reportedly between the event’s promoter and its opening artist.

DJ Rocky Montana explained the situation in a statement provided to XXL afterward: “The altercation was between me and an opening artist. The artist (2) went over their stage time and didn’t want to leave the stage. One artist walked up on me and got dropped then as I got my stance back together and waited to see which artist would rush and [that’s] when one of the artists tackled me and attempted to hit me while I was down however he wasn’t connecting with any punches.”

Check out the sped-up version of Finesse2tymes’ 90 Days project below.

90 Days (Sped Up) Tracklist: