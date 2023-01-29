While live concerts tend to be wild, there’s always the chance that they could go a bit too far. A fight broke out at Finesse2Tymes’ show at club BLVD Nights in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday (January 27). However, the altercation between the event’s promoter and its opening act occurred before Finesse’s scheduled show time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Moreover, DJ Rocky Montana explained the situation after videos of the fight went viral.

“No Finesse had not hit the stage yet,” he expressed in a statement to XXL. “The altercation was between me and an opening artist. The artist (2) went over their stage time and didn’t want to leave the stage. One artist walked up on me and got dropped then as I got my stance back together and waited to see which artist would rush and [that’s] when one of the artists tackled me and attempted to hit me while I was down however he wasn’t connecting with any punches.”

Fight breaks out in Memphis Rapper Finesse 2tymes show😲👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/fyg67e4EMr — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 28, 2023

Fortunately, the incident reportedly resulted in no injuries. Still, videos online show how nasty things got on stage. Furthermore, they show Montana walking up to one of the artists performing while music plays. Then, the artist tackles him to the ground and punches him several times. Later, more people get involved, with some trying to break things up and others throwing punches left and right.

Despite the fight’s intensity, it’s unfortunately not the only endangering situation to happen to the Memphis rapper recently. One of his recent concerts halted after a shooting broke out, resulting in three injuries. While they luckily weren’t life-threatening, it’s sad to see a year in concerts begin with potentially tragic events.

For what it’s worth, it’s unclear whether Finesse got to perform after this incident. While some recent videos on Twitter of him performing might be from that show, it’s hard to say.

Fight Break Out AT Finesse 2tymes Kentucky show

Here’s Full Video Clear pic.twitter.com/lITXKAQW36 — YGEYoung Flip (@YGEYoungFlip) January 28, 2023

Still, what did you think of Finesse2Tymes’ Kansas City show preempted by a fight on stage? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below and check out our interview with him here. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest events, live show stories, and hopefully more positive news in live hip-hop.

