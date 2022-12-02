New music has been coming in abundance in recent weeks, especially from Finesse2tymes. The “Summo” hitmaker has been chiefly showing out on single after single, and now he’s taking the world by storm with his 90 Days mixtape.

Following a stint in jail that left him a changed man, the new project finds the Memphis native reflecting on his own life and rise to fame. Throughout the 15-song tracklist, listeners will hear from Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and finally, Tay Keith.

Ahead of his work’s debut, Finesse previously shared singles like “Get Even,” “Back End,” “Humble,” and “Black Visa.” New arrivals that have been making a splash include “If You Still Wit Me” and “Nobody.”

Before releasing 90 Days, the “Gucci Flow” hitmaker sat down with us for an exclusive interview. During our talk, he opened up about his mentality within the industry.

“I can’t hold a grudge ’cause you can’t move forward,” he told us. “When you’re holding negative energy in the universe, period, not just a specific person, it kind of creates a bad luck vibe for you. You want to have your name clean, your face clean.”

The lyricist also spoke about his plans for the future, noting that launching a record label of his own is on his bucket list.

Stream 90 Days on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite titles from the tracklist are in the comments. Additionally, check back in with HNHH later to read our full chat with Finesse2tymes.

90 Days Tracklist: