It’s only been a few months since Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes’ name emerged amongst the mainstream rappers back in September. Since then, he continues to find new success with each song he drops. For his latest arrival, the lyricist is letting us know that he’s in the mood for “Summo.”

On Friday (November 11), the Tenessee native premiered his latest single and, additionally, an accompanying music video. Both arrivals came with the exciting news that fans should begin preparing for his 90 Days mixtape, due out in early December.

“Summo” finds Finesse’s usual lyrical strength and quick wit shining through. At the same time, he once again proves that he doesn’t need a woman in his life with his bars.

“I told that bitch, ‘No, I ain’t got shit for you’ / She gotta pay me to f*ck, I ain’t even got the d*ck for ya (Not for free),” he rhymes less than a minute in. “What you thought I was, a trick? What you thought I was, a lick? / You think I’m another rapper with a ton of d*ck?”

Speaking of women, Finesse was getting to know “Buss It” hitmaker Erica Banks for a brief period. The pair even shared some up close and personal photos together.

However, it would appear things didn’t work out as he went on to link up with another woman the next weekend. He later went on to discuss his preference for more “feminine” ladies with his followers.

Since then, Finesse has primarily been working on his music. His latest singles include “Black Visa” with Moneybagg Yo, “Gucci Flow” with Gucci Mane, and most recently, “Humble.”

Stream “Summo” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for Finesse2tymes and his 90 Days mixtape on December 2nd.

You cannot stand on a bitch