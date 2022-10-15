After returning home from a five-year prison sentence earlier this year, Memphis-born rhymer Finesse2tymes has been on a serious roll.

The rising star has already built momentum amongst his fans thanks to the success of “Backend” over on TikTok, which has already earned over 17M views on YouTube, and this weekend, he’s returned with a Gucci Mane collaboration called “Gucci Flow” that’s certainly quick but shows off each artist’s lyrical skills perfectly.

“A million dollars don’t excite me / Model bitches don’t entice me,” Finesse raps on the first verse. “Still a street n*gga, white jumpsuit, black Glock, dirty white Nikes.”

For Gucci’s part, he chimes in with “Gucci finessin’, these n*ggas regressin’ / Call me a clone, but I call it progressin’ / I went to jail and it taught me a lesson / I took a bird and turned into a blessin’.”

Stream “Gucci Flow” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check out the new track’s music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

A million dollars don’t excite me (At all)

Model bitches can’t entice me (At all)

Still a street n*gga, white jumpsuit, black Glock, dirty white Nikes

Still’ll put them things in a rental (Finesse ’em)

Crack his head down the middle (I got ’em)

And I’m certified everywhere I go (Go)

I don’t need a vouch, I’m official (I’m him)