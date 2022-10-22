We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year.

That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year. Mane has released a whole swath of singles in 2022 with a wide variety of big names in the industry. So Icy Boyz 22 puts a lot of these singles in one place, and includes So Icy Boyz and its deluxe version.

So while the compilation album boasts quite the tracklist at 56 songs, most of them have already been released in other forms. That’s not to say that there’s no new material here, however. Gucci’s blessed fans with a handful of never-before-heard songs like “Issa Photoshoot” with Enchanting and “Break Out Dat Cake” with Sett. There’s also new songs from Mane’s frequent collaborators Big Scarr (“Understanding”) and BiC Fizzle (“Chief”).

Before the compilation breaks into the deluxe version of Icy Boyz, we see a few notable singles, including the recently released “Gucci Flow,” which features a no-nonsense beat and a verse from Finesse2Tymes. “A million dollars don’t excite me / Model b***hes don’t entice me / Still a street n***a, white jumpsuit, black Glock, dirty white Nikes,” Finesse raps on his opening verse.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.