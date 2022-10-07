New York drill artist Kay Flock has consistently been one of the best at his craft. He is known for coming through with incredible tracks that speak to the energy of his city. He is an artist who attracted the attention of some of the biggest artists in the world, and on the new track “Geeked Up,” he finds himself with a feature from the legendary Gucci Mane.

As far as the production is considered, we have some undeniable drill vibes. The basslines here are dark and brooding, which leads to a late-night vibe that feels like it has a night club feel. As for the lyrics, Kay Flock comes prepared with aggressive bars that reaffirm his status in the city. Gucci Mane comes through with his standard flows that fit the drill sound quite nicely. Overall, both artists come through with an effort that fans can appreciate.

