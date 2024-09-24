Kay Flock Feeds Fans From Behind Bars With "Make America Flock Again" EP

Kay Flock has been making waves within the New York drill scene for the last three years or so. He's got multiple hits in his brief but still growing catalog to show for it. Songs like "PSA", "Is Ya Ready", and "Being Honest" are all RIAA Gold-certified. You can't also forget about "Not In The Mood" with Fivio Foreign and "Shake It" with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory300 either. Sadly, though, his run has sort of been clipped by his run-ins with the law. For quite some time now, Kay Flock has been behind bars on charges of racketeering, murder, attempted murder, and more. He's been updating his fans on his progress while in custody, but there's a chance he could be locked up for good.
His legal team has tried to get him out on bail, offering up $1.4 million and to go through house arrest instead. However, it seems like prosecutors are going to move forward with a trial. Reports in late February pointed to a possible start date of sometime in September. So far, though, there haven't been any updates. What we can tell you, however, is that Kay Flock is back with new music. It comes in the form of a five-track EP featuring a slew of NY talent. Make America Flock Again sees him work with past collaborators such as Lil Tjay on the fine opener "Fed Up", as well others like AC Zoe, B-Lovee, and more.
Make America Flock Again - Kay Flock
Make America Flock Again Tracklist:
- Fed Up (feat. Lil Tjay)
- What You On (feat. AC Zoe & B-Lovee)
- Clicking (feat. Stunna)
- Everything K (feat. Kenzo Balla & TG Crippy)
- Talk 2 Me