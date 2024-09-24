Kay Flock Feeds Fans From Behind Bars With "Make America Flock Again" EP

Kay Flock has been making waves within the New York drill scene for the last three years or so. He's got multiple hits in his brief but still growing catalog to show for it. Songs like "PSA", "Is Ya Ready", and "Being Honest" are all RIAA Gold-certified. You can't also forget about "Not In The Mood" with Fivio Foreign and "Shake It" with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory300 either. Sadly, though, his run has sort of been clipped by his run-ins with the law. For quite some time now, Kay Flock has been behind bars on charges of racketeering, murder, attempted murder, and more. He's been updating his fans on his progress while in custody, but there's a chance he could be locked up for good.