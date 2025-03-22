Kay Flock Sends Audio Message To Fans Elaborating On His RICO Case & Verdict

Kay Flock just got a massive update in his years-long legal situation, as a New York jury convicted him on various RICO and assault charges. However, he did receive an acquittal regarding a murder in aid of racketeering charge connected to the 2021 murder of Hwascar Hernandez, which he turned himself in for in December of that year after police named him as a prime suspect. As such, things still look tough for the New York drill rapper, but at least he's sharing updates with fans and trying to take the positive side of all this, as it could result in a shorter sentence. He already wrote an Instagram Story reaction to this, but now, he spoke to fans directly and officially via an Instagram audio post.

"Flock here," Kay Flock began his RICO case remarks. "Been a lot of talk about the trial. I just want to set the record straight, though. [And] make my first official statement about it. I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers. I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain't over until Allah say it's over. I want to thank every one of my fans and supporters. I love y'all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart. [...] And I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too."

Kay Flock Statement

"I BEAT THE TOP COUNT," Kay Flock previously stated after his convictions and acquittal. "I MADE THE JUDGE CRY 'HE SAID NOW HE NOT FORCE TO GIVE ME LIFE.' ALHAMDULILLAH EVERYTHING GOOD NOT GOOD AND EVERYTHING BAD NOT BAD. JUST GOTTA STAY HUMBLE TILL THE OUTCOME OF YOUR SITUATION AND SEE WHAT ALLAH GOT FOR YOU. CHIN UP CHEST OUT S**T AINT OVER NO WERE NEAR!! REMAIN A G AND STAY SUCKA FREE. NEVER FOLD NEVER WILL. FREE THE THERLBREAD ONES KILL ALL RATS..."

Meanwhile, we will see whether or not Kay Flock is able to drop more music from behind bars, such as his Make America Flock Again EP. For now, though, it seems like he's holding his head up high amid these struggles and small victories.