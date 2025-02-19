Kay Flock Faces Life In Prison As Prosecutors Push To Use Lyrics As Evidence

Kay Flock is certainly no stranger to legal issues. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old rapper, it doesn't look like they're going away any time soon. According to AllHipHop, government attorneys recently submitted court filings seeking to introduce his song lyrics and music videos as evidence in his in his upcoming trial. Federal prosecutors believe they serve as a confession to alleged murder as well as gang activity.

“The limited number of rap videos the Government seeks to admit directly relate to the charged racketeering enterprise and to specific crimes or predicate acts charged in the Indictment—indeed, in those videos, Perez describes his involvement in specific acts of violence,” Acting United States Attorney Matthew Podolsky explained. “Committing a shooting makes a subsequent rap song about that very shooting more ‘authentic,’ and thereby raises the status of the rapper [...] The boasting feeds a cycle of back-and-forth violence.”

Why Is Kay Flock In Jail?

Kay Flock's team argues that using rap lyrics against someone is wrong, and unfairly impacts Black and Latino artists in particular. They add that drill music doesn't necessarily depict reality, and that his songs are not autobiographical. The performer is facing various RICO charges, including racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering, per the outlet. Kay Flock's “Who Really Bugging” video is reportedly cited as evidence, as prosecutors allege that it contains lyrics that reference a shooting directly.

He's accused of being involved in the December 2021 shooting that claimed the life of Hwascar “OY Wasca” Hernandez. His lawyer maintains that the shooting was in self defense. Roughly two years after his initial arrest, Kay Flock was federally indicted along with seven other alleged gang members. They're accused of taking part in at least seven shootings in the Bronx from June 2020 to February 2022. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence, meaning the stakes are high. Reportedly, Kay Flock's trial is scheduled to begin on March 10 of this year.