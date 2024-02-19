Kay Flock Proposes Release On $1.4 Million Bail

Kay Flock's been behind bars for a few years now, but evidently, his team is doing everything in their power to get him out. According to new court documents, the 20-year-old rapper's defense recently requested that he be released on a $1.4 million bail. They argue that the performer has "no significant criminal history," also noting that he hasn't given authorities any reason not to trust him aside from his current charges.

In February of last year, officials indicted Flock on charges of racketeering, murder, attempted murder, and more. He's accused of being part of a gang that allegedly "terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says. If he's convicted, Kay Flock could face a life sentence or the death penalty.

Kay Flock's Legal Team Requests House Arrest

Kay Flock's team is proposing that he be placed on house arrest if the judge decides to grant him bail. "Strict house arrest, GPS monitoring, posting significant properties and a third party custodian are less restrictive conditions," the motion reads. "That will clearly protect public and erase all doubt for appearing in court." Currently, his trial is scheduled to begin in September, 2024.

While it remains to be seen whether or not his motion will be granted, Kay Flock has shown signs that he's on track since his arrest. In June of last year, for example, he shared an open letter on Instagram, urging followers to "stop the violence." In the lengthy message, he opened up about losing two brothers to gun violence while behind bars. He also described his incarceration as a "life lesson." What do you think of Kay Flock's legal team proposing a $1.4 million bail package? What about the rapper's request to be released and put on house arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

