Back in February of this year, authorities hit Kay Flock and seven other individuals on RICO charges amid a murder case. Since then, the rapper’s provided a few updates here and there on his well-being, including statements, pictures from behind bars, and more. In his most recent Instagram post, though, the New York drill rapper actually prompted a crossover with one of the biggest drill-adjacent artists in the world right now. Moreover, Flock posted a picture of himself on a call from his cell, and his background music was Lil Durk and Only The Family’s “One Mo Chance.”

Furthermore, as fans anxiously await what will become of Kay Flock, he and his legal team continue giving signs of life. For example, his attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who previously represented El Chapo, called him a “good kid” and expressed confidence in him winning his murder case. “I’m looking forward to winning his trial. When the facts come out I think people will be shocked he was even charged,” Lichtman expressed. With these new RICO charges, though, it seems like an even more difficult case to overcome.

Kay Flock Shouts Out Lil Durk & OTF From Jail

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old recently issued a message urging people to stop the violence. “First off I want to say sorry to all my fans, my mother, my family, my team. Last but not least, my brothers that’s home and the ones I lost in the streets,” Kay Flock wrote. “They say the streets has three outcomes but I say it’s two, dead or in jail. If you know me you know that I have a good heart. But you also know I’m damaged inside and hurt from my past. While being in here I lost two of my brothers to gun violence. [I] wasn’t even able to see them for the last time.”

Meanwhile, he went on to mention how people focus on negativity and stood by his denial of gang accusations. He also championed rap as his way out of his lifestyle. Furthermore, he wants to set an example for the youth by starting a #StopTheViolence campaign. To close things off, he mentioned many other rappers who currently face similar situations like Casanova and Young Thug. For more news and the latest updates on Kay Flock, check back in with HNHH.

